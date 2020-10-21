Iraq News

Inter Milan star Hakimi tests positive for Covid-19

Date: 2020-10-21
Inter Milan star Hakimi tests positive for Covid-19


shafaq news/ The Morocco star Defender Achraf Hakimi has become the seventh Inter Milan player to test positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Champions League match at home to Borussia Monchengladbach at San Siro later on Wednesday, the Serie A club said in a statement. 

According to France Press, the club declared that “The Inter full-back is totally asymptomatic and will now follow the procedure set out by the health protocol,”

Roberto Gagliardini, Radja Nainggolan, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar, Ashley Young and Ionut Radu have also tested positive.


