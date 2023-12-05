Intense fighting and dozens dead: Israel describes Iis 'fiercest' battle in Gaza

Shafaq News / The Israeli army stated on Tuesday that it engaged in "the fiercest" battles with Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip, shortly after Hamas announced a series of attacks that resulted in dozens of casualties among Israeli forces.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hamas' military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, announced the targeting of 10 Israeli soldiers and the detonation of a pre-prepared explosive device at a house and a landmine field.

The Israeli Southern Command leader, General Yaron Finkelstein, mentioned that his forces were engaged in their toughest day of combat since the ground operation in Gaza began at the end of last October, as reported by Reuters.

Earlier today, Palestinian factions reported "fierce battles" in several areas, from Jabalia in the north to the Shujaiya neighborhood in eastern Gaza, to the east of Khan Younis in the southern part of the Strip.

Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad, stated that its fighters engaged in severe battles "at point-blank range" in Khan Younis.

They posted videos showing their fighters firing small and medium firearms towards Israeli forces, and in other footage, fighters were seen launching RPGs and mortar shells.

Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades mentioned executing a series of attacks against Israeli forces operating within Gaza, with the majority of these incidents concentrated in eastern Khan Younis.

These attacks targeted tanks, armored vehicles, and bulldozers. Al-Qassam's weaponry included the Yassin 105 missiles, equipped with two explosive heads.

The Brigades posted on their official Telegram account that they targeted at least 17 military vehicles in Khan Younis alone.

Since the beginning of the Israeli ground assault at the end of October, 80 Israeli soldiers have been killed. A total of 405 soldiers have been killed since October 7, when Hamas launched a sudden and unprecedented attack on the Israeli state, according to official Israeli figures.

Both sides confirm the intensity of the clashes.

Since the ceasefire collapsed a week ago on Friday, Israel swiftly advanced into the southern half of Gaza.

Two days ago, Israel declared a ground attack in the southern part of the Gaza Strip after stating that operations in northern Gaza were nearing completion.

An Israeli government spokesman emphasized that the fighting in the second stage of the war would be "tough," referring to the ground operation in the southern part of the Strip.

Both the Palestinian and Israeli sides earlier confirmed severe clashes in Khan Younis.

Israel's Chief of Staff, Aviv Kohavi, stated, "We fought fierce battles in the northern Gaza Strip, and we are doing the same now in its south."

The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, confirmed engaging in severe clashes with the Israeli army. Additionally, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad, mentioned that their fighters were involved in severe clashes in areas advancing north and east of Khan Younis.