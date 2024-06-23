India supplying Israel with drones, artillery during Gaza war

Shafaq News / India has supplied Israel with artillery shells, light weapons, and drones since the onset of the conflict in Gaza.

According to a report by Yedioth Ahronoth, in February, Indian media first disclosed that India was providing Israel with advanced "Hermes 900" drones manufactured in Hyderabad. The factory, established by Israel in Hyderabad to supply these drones to the Indian military, diverted 20 drones to the Israeli military to address a shortage arising from the ongoing conflict.

This factory is a joint venture between Israeli defense company Elbit Systems and a consortium led by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. It is the first facility worldwide to produce these drones outside Israel. The report suggested that this significant decision likely had the approval of senior Indian officials, given Israel's status as a major arms supplier to India.

The report added that India’s provision of artillery shells and other weapons since the conflict began emphasizes the strategic partnership between the two nations, which has proven highly beneficial for Israel.

Former Israeli Ambassador to India Daniel Carmon highlighted the historical context of this cooperation, recalling how Israel supported India during the 1999 Kargil War against Pakistan by providing crucial military supplies, a gesture that the Indian government has not forgotten.

Yedioth Ahronoth noted that the Gaza conflict has tested the relationship between India and Israel, a test in which many allies faltered. On October 7, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed unequivocal support for Israel and condemnation of terrorism. This stance set the tone for India's strong backing of Israel in the initial months of the conflict.

However, as India entered its election season at the start of the month, its stance shifted slightly, influenced by its significant Muslim population, which constitutes around 15% of its citizens. Despite this, the Indian government maintained its general support for Israel while incorporating two additional elements into its official statements: support for a two-state solution, consistent with India's long-standing policy, and calls for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza, including its own supply shipments.

While Indian government officials have refrained from making negative statements about Israel, the opposition has been vocal in its criticism. Protests against Israel have occurred across India, particularly in Kerala, where Communist Party leader and state governor Pinarayi Vijayan has taken a strong stance against Israel, even participating in a protest in Delhi. High-ranking Hamas official Khaled Mashal has also participated in these protests.

Behind the scenes, India has moderated or blocked anti-Israel resolutions in international forums such as the Non-Aligned Movement and BRICS, which includes Russia, China, Brazil, and South Africa—all of which oppose Israel. However, with the ongoing conflict and rising anti-Israel sentiment, India has recognized the diplomatic cost it is incurring.

Recently, India did not block a resolution against Israel in the Non-Aligned Movement due to a lack of sufficient support from other nations. At this juncture, Indian officials declared a need to balance their national interests. Israel did not protest, understanding the sensitive situation. Public sentiment in India towards Israel remains mixed, with social media reflecting both support and opposition, occasional pro-Israel rallies, and Indian media publishing both critical and supportive articles.

In March, Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited Israel to discuss regional developments with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, marking the only visit by a senior Indian official to Israel since the conflict began, despite Israel’s desire for a more significant solidarity visit.

In May, Spanish authorities prevented the docking of the "Marian Danica" ship in Cartagena, which was en route to Israel from Chennai, India, carrying 27 tons of ammunition for the Israeli military.