India strikes three Pakistani airbases, Islamabad threatens retaliation

Shafaq News/ India launched missile strikes on three Pakistani airbases on Friday night, with the Pakistani military threatening an imminent response, according to Pakistani media outlets.

The airstrikes targeted Nur Khan Airbase in Chaklala, Mureed Base in Chakwal, and Shorkot Base, ISPR chief Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said in a hurriedly called news conference.

He assured that all assets of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) remained unharmed, as "most of the missiles were intercepted by Pakistan's air defense system, and the ones that landed on the ground caused no damage."

"India is pushing the entire region into war," he added. "Now you wait for our response.”

Police have cordoned off the area, and rescue teams have arrived at the scene.

Multiple blasts were also heard in Lahore and Peshawar.

The flare-up comes after a bombing on April 22 in Indian-administered Kashmir that claimed 26 lives. Indian officials have accused cross-border militants, allegedly supported by Pakistan, while Islamabad has denied the accusation.