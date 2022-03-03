Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

India says Quad meeting with Biden, others on Thursday

Category: World

Date: 2022-03-03T08:14:31+0000
India says Quad meeting with Biden, others on Thursday

Shafaq News / Leaders of the Quad group of countries - the United States, Japan, Australia and India - will hold a previously unannounced online meeting on Thursday, India and Australia said.

U.S. President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will take part in the meeting, India and Australia said.

Japan's NHK national broadcaster said the meeting was likely to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine and verify coordination among the four partners.

Of the four, only India has not condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia is the main supplier of arms to the Indian military.

India's foreign ministry said in a statement the meeting follows a September summit of the Quad leaders in Washington and they would "exchange views and assessments about important developments in the Indo-Pacific".

It was not immediately clear on whose request the meeting was called. None of the Quad countries had flagged it earlier.

Japanese officials could not immediately confirm the meeting, though Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's office did.

"The PM looks forward to meeting virtually with his Quad counterparts overnight to exchange views on developments both in the Indo-Pacific region and globally," an Australian spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

Quad foreign ministers met in Australia early last month and pledged to deepen cooperation to ensure the Indo-Pacific region was free from "coercion", a veiled reference to China's economic and military activities, and their leaders are set to hold a summit in Japan in May.

China has denounced the Quad as a Cold War construct and a clique "targeting other countries".

(Reuters)

related

North Korea's Kim calls U.S. 'our biggest enemy' in challenge to Biden

Date: 2021-01-09 06:06:42
North Korea's Kim calls U.S. 'our biggest enemy' in challenge to Biden

Biden discusses Ukraine crisis with National Security team, White House says

Date: 2022-01-23 05:59:30
Biden discusses Ukraine crisis with National Security team, White House says

Biden repudiates Trump on Iran, ready for talks on nuke deal

Date: 2021-02-19 15:57:02
Biden repudiates Trump on Iran, ready for talks on nuke deal

Heeding complaints, Biden lifts refugee cap to 62,500

Date: 2021-05-04 05:29:18
Heeding complaints, Biden lifts refugee cap to 62,500

Reuters: +300 killed, +1,800 injured in Haiti quake

Date: 2021-08-15 11:16:24
Reuters: +300 killed, +1,800 injured in Haiti quake

Joe Biden elected 46th President of the United States of America

Date: 2020-11-07 16:48:20
Joe Biden elected 46th President of the United States of America

A violent minority could not challenge U.S. Democracy, British Foreign Secretary says

Date: 2021-01-19 14:45:11
A violent minority could not challenge U.S. Democracy, British Foreign Secretary says

Putin could attack Ukraine on Feb. 16, Biden told allies

Date: 2022-02-12 09:12:09
Putin could attack Ukraine on Feb. 16, Biden told allies