Illegal migration to EU drops 38% in 2024, lowest since 2021, Frontex

Shafaq News/ The European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, announced on Tuesday a 38% decrease in illegal migration to the European Union in 2024, marking the lowest level since 2021.

Frontex reported a 192% increase in crossings from Belarus and Russia into EU countries, reaching 17,000.

Significant numbers of migrants and asylum seekers from Syria, Afghanistan, Egypt, and African countries continued to arrive, despite changes in migration routes to the EU.

Illegal migration has become a key issue in European politics, with many far-right and populist parties campaigning in recent and upcoming elections, promising strict measures on immigration.

Frontex attributed the decline in illegal border crossings, which totaled just over 239,000 last year, to intensified cooperation between the EU and its partners against smuggling networks.

This figure represents the lowest level since 2021, a year still impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic on migration.

The agency noted that the primary reason for the overall decrease in illegal migration was a 59% drop in arrivals via the Central Mediterranean route, due to fewer departures from Tunisia and Libya, and a 78% reduction on the Western Balkan route, thanks to strong efforts by regional countries to curb the flow.

However, attempts to cross borders illegally increased by 14%, reaching 69,400 attempts on the Eastern Mediterranean route, particularly through new corridors from eastern Libya, with most migrants coming from Syria, Afghanistan, and Egypt.

The number of migrants taking the West African route to the Canary Islands also rose by 18%, with nearly 47,000 arrivals last year, primarily from Mauritania.

Hans Leitens, head of Frontex, stated, "While 2024 saw a significant drop in illegal border crossings, it also highlighted emerging risks and changing dynamics."