ISIS-linked rebels kill 31 in church attack in Congo

Shafaq News – Brazzaville

At least 31 people were killed in an attack on a Catholic church in eastern Congo, carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a rebel group aligned with ISIS, local officials said on Sunday.

The assault occurred in the Komanda area of Ituri province, where militants stormed the church and set fire to homes and shops. “We retrieved at least three charred bodies,” said Dieudonné Durantabo, a local civil society coordinator, in comments to the AP.

The ADF, originally a Ugandan rebel group, has long operated along the Congo-Uganda border and is considered one of the region’s most violent extremist factions. It pledged allegiance to ISIS in 2019 and has since been blamed for a string of deadly attacks targeting civilians across eastern Congo.