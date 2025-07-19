Congo-M23 ceasefire framework reached in Qatar

Shafaq News – Doha

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group signed a ceasefire framework in Doha, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Saturday.

قطر تستضيف توقيع إعلان مبادئ بين حكومة الكونغو الديمقراطية وتحالف نهر الكونغو/ حركة 23 مارس#الخارجية_القطرية pic.twitter.com/YKgMk26Vhv — الخارجية القطرية (@MofaQatar_AR) July 19, 2025

Mediated by Qatar and backed by the United States, the deal—described as a “declaration of principles”—lays the groundwork for comprehensive peace talks set to conclude by August 18. It calls for an immediate end to hostilities and commits both parties to resume formal negotiations by August 8.

Under the agreement, M23 will halt its military operations and enter a political process. However, several core disputes remain unresolved, including troop withdrawals, foreign interference, prisoner exchanges, and the restoration of public services in contested areas.

Qatar, which previously hosted both indirect and direct meetings between the sides, hailed the deal as a key step toward stabilizing eastern Congo. The United States also welcomed the move, crediting recent diplomatic progress to efforts led by President Donald Trump and adviser Massad Boulos.

This breakthrough builds on a prior US-brokered understanding between Congo and Rwanda reached in Washington on June 27, aimed at de-escalating regional tensions. While Rwanda denies links to M23, a United Nations report asserts Kigali maintains operational control over the group.

The conflict centers on the resurgence of Tutsi-led M23 in 2021 after a 2013 defeat, citing the government’s failure to honor previous accords. Fighting has displaced more than 1.5 million people and fueled growing friction with Rwanda, making it one of the region’s most volatile crises.

Tutsi, a historically marginalized minority in the region, have faced repeated cycles of violence, particularly in eastern DRC, where M23 claims to protect Tutsi communities.