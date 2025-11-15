Congo peace deal sealed in Qatar amid deadly attacks

Shafaq News – Doha

The Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Congo River Alliance (M23 Movement) signed the Doha Framework for Peace on Saturday, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry announced.

According to the ministry, the framework prioritizes civilian protection, human rights, the safe return of displaced people, and steps toward national reconciliation and unity. It will serve as the core reference for the wider peace process, with additional protocols and technical arrangements to be drafted to detail ceasefire consolidation, troop disengagement, humanitarian access, reintegration measures, and mechanisms to support national dialogue.

Once completed, the ministry added, these documents will form an integrated implementation roadmap.

Signing of the Doha Framework for Peace between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Congo River Alliance (M23 Movement)

Qatar has hosted multiple negotiation rounds between the Congolese government and the M23-linked Congo River Alliance since April, focusing first on confidence-building measures and preconditions. Both sides adopted a declaration of principles in July and later agreed on a mechanism to monitor an eventual ceasefire, though many core issues driving the conflict remain unresolved.

The agreement comes as eastern Congo continues to face persistent violence despite parallel diplomatic efforts in Washington and Doha. Armed groups, including factions aligned with the Islamic State, have carried out repeated attacks in North Kivu, where local officials reported up to 28 people killed yesterday.