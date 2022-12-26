ISIS kills two SDF members in Raqqa

Shafaq News/ On Monday, four members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Raqqa Internal Security Forces (Asayish) were killed in clashes with ISIS in Raqqa.

The Skynews Agency reported that ISIS attacked on Monday an SDF center and Asayish headquarters in Raqqa.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) that two Asayish members were killed.

SDF cordoned off the area to pursue the terrorists.

SOHR activists have reported that two regime soldiers were executed by ISIS by gunshots, near Al-Rasafa area in western Al-Raqqa countryside within the Syrian desert, after they were arrested in mysterious circumstances.

The Pentagon said it has stepped up raids against ISIS in Syria, conducting nearly a dozen risky helicopter and ground operations to kill or capture top militant operatives.

Syria’s Raqqa served as the seat of power for the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) for four years, marking it as the center of one of the most bloody and complex proxy wars of the 21st century.

During that time, multiple state sponsors lent support to armed groups seeking to wrest the ancient city from the Caliphate’s control.