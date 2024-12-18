ISIS kills and injures members of Internal Security Forces South of Raqqa, Syria

Shafaq News/ ISIS cells targeted a checkpoint south of Raqqa, northern Syria, resulting in casualties among members of the Internal Security Forces.

The security forces stated that four members of ISIS cells riding motorcycles targeted a military checkpoint in the Al-Kasrat area south of Raqqa on Tuesday, December 17, in a “cowardly terrorist attack.”

"The attack resulted in the deaths of two of our personnel and the injury of two others, as well as a civilian passing near the checkpoint," they added.

Since the beginning of 2024, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) has documented 253 operations by ISIS, including armed attacks, executions, and explosions targeting military and security forces in areas controlled by the Autonomous Administration.

These operations resulted in 115 fatalities, including 73 members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Internal Security Forces (Asayish), and other military groups in those areas, 13 ISIS members, and 29 civilians, among them a child, two women, and four guards of civil institutions.