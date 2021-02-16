ISIS kills a Kurdish car-dealer and his partner in al-Hasakah

Category: World

Date: 2021-02-16T12:30:07+0000

Shafaq News / The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Tuesday that ISIS has kidnapped and killed a car dealer and is currently extorting his family to hand over his body in exchange for $ 100,000. In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the observatory stated that on February 4th, Abbas Khader Jumaa, a 25 years old car-dealer from the village of Tal al-Tawil, in al-Hasakah countryside, was killed, and the footage of his Killing was sent to his family. The Observatory quoted Daham Khader Jumaa, the victim’s brother, saying that his brother was lured by unknown persons under the pretext of buying a car last Thursday with an Arab partner of his named Muhammad Zahir Al-Abeer, who was also killed. He added that they had received a new message from his brother’s killers asking his family to pay $100,000 in exchange for handing over his body and that the money shall be transferred to Turkey, noting, "almost certain information we have is that my brother and his partner were killed in al-Bahra area in Deir Ezzor countryside." Last Friday, ISIS claimed, through its media platforms, the criminal operation, vowing to commit more of it in the coming days.

