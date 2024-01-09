ISIS Kills 8 Syrian Soldiers and a Civilian in the Syrian Desert

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, eight Syrian soldiers and a civilian were killed by ISIS in the Syria Desert, south of the Palmyra.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense reported that a military bus in the Syrian desert exploded due to an explosive device, killing eight soldiers and a civilian, with 13 people injured, including two civilians.

This is the second attack in ten days.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), ISIS recently attacked military facilities in eastern Syria, causing the deaths of nine members belonging to the Syrian army and their allies.