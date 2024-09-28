IRGC confirms death of Quds Force Deputy Commander in Israeli airstrike in Beirut

Shafaq News/ The Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) confirmed on Saturday the death of a leader in the Quds Force Abbas Nilforoushan in the Israeli airstrike that hit Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday.

“Abbas Nilforoushan, IRGC Deputy Commander for Operations and the Quds Force in Lebanon, was killed yesterday,” The Revolutionary Guard stated.

Israeli officials and Iranian reports indicated the death of Brig Gen. Nilforoushan, according to Axios. Meanwhile, the fate of others is not immediately clear, but informed sources suggested that “they may also have been killed,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

Additionally, it was reported that Hezbollah lost contact with several senior officials in its ranks following the devastating Israeli strikes.

Earlier today, Hezbollah mourned its Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah who joined “the ranks of the great immortal martyrs he led for nearly 30 years, guiding them from victory to victory,” in the same Israeli airstrike.