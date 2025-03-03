ICJ: Japanese judge takes over as head

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) elected Japanese judge Yuji Iwasawa as its new head, succeeding Lebanese judge Nawaf Salam who resigned from the position on January 14, 2025, after assuming the role of Prime Minister of Lebanon, while his term as head of the ICJ was initially set to end on February 5, 2027.

In accordance with Article 14 of the Court's Rules of Procedure, the court decided to fill the vacant position for the remainder of the term.

Iwasawa, who has been a member of the ICJ since June 22, 2018, was previously a professor of international law at the University of Tokyo and served as chair of the United Nations Human Rights Committee.