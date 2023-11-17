ICC receives requests to investigate Israeli war crimes in Palestine

Shafaq News/ The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague confirmed on Friday that it has received requests from five countries urging an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Prosecutor Karim Khan disclosed that South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, the Comoros, and Djibouti submitted requests. These countries called for an examination of the situation in the Palestinian territories, accusing Israel, the occupying power, of war crimes.

The ICC is already engaged in an ongoing investigation into war crimes in Palestine, focusing on actions by the Israeli occupation since June 13, 2014.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa elaborated on his country's submission to the ICC, stating, "His country believes that Israel is committing war crimes and genocide in Gaza, where thousands of Palestinians were killed, and hospitals and public infrastructure facilities were destroyed."

Ramaphosa emphasized that several nations, including South Africa, have referred the practices of the Israeli government to the ICC, asserting that there is a belief in the commission of war crimes that warrant a thorough investigation.

"In South Africa, we, along with a number of other countries from around the world, have referred the practices of the Israeli government to the International Criminal Court because we believe that war crimes are being committed there and warrant an investigation by the court," Ramaphosa explained.

The ICC's role in investigating alleged war crimes in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains a contentious issue, with divergent opinions on the legitimacy of the court's jurisdiction and the scope of its investigations.