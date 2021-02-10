I will never hesitate to protect the American people, Biden

Shafaq News/ US president Joe Biden said he will never hesitate to protect the American people, including when necessary, by using force.

“But the use of force should be our last resort, not our first used only to defend our vital interests, when the objective is clear and achievable, and with the informed consent of the American people.” Biden said in his first visit to the Pentagon as commander-in-chief.

Regarding the army, Biden said "We are keen for pluralism in the American army. I also welcome all African origins members in the US army," adding “my family is a military and the security establishment means a lot to me, and I will not disappoint the American military personnel abroad."

Biden stressed that his administration will empower cyber security against cyber-attacks and address all challenges that China poses to the United States, announcing the establishment of a " group to deal with the risks posed by China,” saying "We need to meet the growing challenges posed by China to keep peace and defend our interests in the Indo-Pacific and globally.”