Huge security deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia during Biden’s visit, Israeli media

Category: World

Date: 2022-07-02T06:14:30+0000
Shafaq News/ Israeli media outlets reported that Israel is seeking to make a security deal with Saudi Arabia.

The official Israeli channel Kan reported that a huge security deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia would be announced during US President Joe Biden’s visit to the region in mid-July.

Israel’s air defense systems represent a significant security deal to Saudi Arabia amid the “Iranian threat.” Kan said.

Biden will visit Israel and the West Bank, meeting Israeli leaders and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Saudi Arabia from July 13-16.

