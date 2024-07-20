Houthis vow retaliation against Israel after Hodeidah bombing

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Houthi movement (Ansarallah) vowed to retaliate against the Israeli bombing of Hodeidah, declaring its readiness for a prolonged war with Israel.

“The Israeli enemy has launched a brutal aggression against Hodeidah Governorate, targeting with several raids the power station that supplies the coastal city of Hodeidah with electricity, it also has targeted the Hodeidah port and fuel tanks, all of which are civilian targets,” Yemeni Armed Forces stated.

They pointed out that “they will respond to this blatant aggression and that, with the help of Allah Almighty, they will not hesitate to strike the vital targets of the Israeli enemy,” affirming what was previously stated considering “the occupied Jaffa area as an unsafe area.”

Moreover, the Forces confirmed that they “will not stop their operations in support of their brothers in Gaza, whatever the repercussions and whatever the results are, and they are preparing, with the help of Allah Almighty, for a long war with this enemy until the aggression stops and the siege is lifted and the crimes committed by the enemy against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is over.”

Earlier today, Israeli F-35 fighter jets conducted attacks on the city of Hodeidah, targeting oil storage facilities in the port, resulting in injuries and deaths.

These attacks follow a drone strike in Tel Aviv claimed by the Houthis, which resulted in one death and 4 injuries on Friday.

In this context, the Israeli army stated, "The raids were a response to hundreds of recent attacks on Israel," affirming that “there are no changes to the home front instructions, and any updates will be announced.”

Furthermore, the Axios website quoted an Israeli official stating, "The attack on Yemen is solely an Israeli action."

Notably, the Houthi movement has been launching frequent drone and missile attacks on international commercial ships in the Gulf of Aden since the outbreak of the Gaza war between Israel and Hamas.

In response to these attacks, the US and the UK have targeted Houthi assets. But the military campaign has failed to stop the Yemeni group’s attacks.