Houthis claim missile and drone attacks on Israel

Shafaq News/ Yemen's Ansar Allah movement announced on Tuesday that they had launched a significant number of ballistic and winged missiles as well as drones targeting various locations in Israel. Houthi spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree confirmed the operation, stating it was the third in support of the Palestinian cause.
"Our armed forces launched a large batch of ballistic and winged missiles and a large number of drones at various targets of the Israeli enemy in the occupied territories," Saree declared. He emphasized the Yemeni people's unwavering support for the Palestinian struggle, asserting their right to self-defense and full legitimate rights.
Saree reiterated the commitment of the Yemeni Armed Forces to continue these strikes until Israeli aggression ceases. He blamed the escalation on Israel's actions, stating that their "continuous crimes and massacres against the people of Gaza and all of occupied Palestine were destabilizing the region and widening the circle of conflict."