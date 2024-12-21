Houthi hypersonic missile on Tel Aviv sparks alarms and injuries

Shafaq News/ Videos circulating on social media on Saturday captured the moment a hypersonic ballistic missile, launched from Yemen, struck central Israel.

The footage showed the missile, fired by the Houthi group, exploding in a public park in southern Tel Aviv after attempts to intercept it failed.

Medics reported that 16 people were injured by glass shards, while 14 others sustained bruises during a rush to shelters. The missile triggered air raid sirens across central Israel, sending millions to safety.

The Israeli army confirmed that a missile fired from Yemen struck Tel Aviv, acknowledging that "attempts to intercept it were unsuccessful." The army stated that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

On Thursday, Yemen's Ansarallah (Houthis) announced that their missile forces targeted an Israeli military site in the occupied Tel Aviv area with a Palestine 2 hypersonic missile, achieving a "precise hit while defense systems failed to intercept it.”

They confirmed the strike was in response to Israeli “massacres” in Gaza and part of their retaliation against Israeli aggression on Yemen, reaffirming their commitment to “supporting Gaza until the aggression ends and the siege is lifted.”

For over a year, The Houthis have declared that, in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, they are targeting Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and Indian Ocean with missiles and drones, as well as launching missile and drone attacks on Israel, including a recent operation targeting Tel Aviv.

Last Thursday, intense Israeli airstrikes targeted key Yemeni ports and the capital, Sanaa, for the third time this year, leaving at least nine people dead.