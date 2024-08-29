Houthi Leader vows "surprise" retaliation for Israeli attacks on Hodeidah

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of the Houthi movement in Yemen, vowed a response to recent Israeli attacks on Hodeidah, calling the forthcoming retaliation a "surprise."

On July 20, 2024, Israel launched an aggression against Hodeidah Governorate, targeting with several raids the power station that supplies the coastal city of Hodeidah with electricity. It also targeted the Hodeidah port and fuel tanks, all of which are civilian targets.

Regarding the Iranian retaliation for the Israeli assassination of Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, al-Houthi stated that Iran is committed to responding and noted that the United States is on high alert, working to mitigate the situation. “Certain Arab states have been mobilized to help obstruct and counter Iranian retaliation.”

“There is no political ceiling or other constraints that will limit our support operations for Gaza,” al-Houthi added.

He further highlighted recent "significant military actions" by the Yemeni naval forces, including a "bold" operation against the ship Sounion. “This operation involved two phases where naval teams boarded the vessel, rigged its cargo with explosives, and subsequently destroyed it.”

Notably, the Houthi movement has been launching frequent drone and missile attacks on international commercial ships in the Gulf of Aden since the outbreak of the Gaza war between Israel and Hamas, in solidarity with Palestinians.