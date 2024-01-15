Houthi Fire A Missile Towards The USS Laboon In Southern Red Sea.

Shafaq News/ The Houthi group has fired an anti-ship cruise missile at USS Laboon (DDG 58) in the southern Red Sea, according to U.S Central Command (Centcom).

Centcom revealed, "On Jan. 14 at approximately 4:45 p.m. (Sanaa time), an anti-ship cruise missile was fired from Iranian-backed Houthi militant areas of Yemen toward USS Laboon (DDG 58), which was operating in the Southern Red Sea. The missile was shot down in vicinity of the coast of Hudaydah by U.S. fighter aircraft."

The U.S Command reported no injuries or damages as a result of the event

The Houthi group announced yesterday the detection of American aircraft in Yemen's airspace and its coast.

The spokesperson for the group, Mohammed Abdel Salam, strongly condemned such activities as a violation of national sovereignty.

Houthis and their ally (Hezbollah from Lebanon) have threatened to respond militarily after the US-UK bombing of certain areas in Yemen controlled by Houthi.