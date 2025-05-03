Hours in custody: Syria briefly detains PFLP-GC Secretary-General

Shafaq News/ Syrian authorities briefly detained Talal Naji, Secretary-General of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command (PFLP-GC), on Saturday before releasing him hours later, a senior Palestinian official told Al-Mayadeen.

Earlier in the day, Syrian media reported that General Security forces had arrested Naji along with his chief of staff in Damascus.

No official statement has been issued by the Syrian government.

The PFLP-GC, a splinter faction from the original Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, has operated out of Syria since its founding in 1968. The group supported former President Bashar al-Assad during the civil war.

Naji’s brief detention is the latest in a series of arrests targeting Palestinian factions operating in Syria. In April, security forces detained two senior officials from Palestinian Islamic Jihad — Khaled Khaled and Abu Ali Yasser — shortly after Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas visited Damascus for talks with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa. At the time, Syrian media reported that the detainees were suspected of collaborating with Iran.