Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Germany’s Green Party called for the abolition of Berlin’s Neutrality Act, arguing that the law discriminates against Muslim hijabi women, hindering their access to careers in public service.

Enacted in 2005, the law bars civil servants from visibly wearing or displaying religious symbols while on duty. It has faced repeated legal challenges, particularly over its impact on Muslim women in the public sector.

While the law restricts Jewish men from wearing a yarmulka, it permits the display of crucifixes. Tuba Bozkurt, a spokeswoman for the Green Party’s anti-discrimination efforts in the Berlin state parliament, described the law as incompatible with a diverse and inclusive public service.

“It would be highly beneficial to have female police officers wearing the hijab in Berlin,” she noted, adding that “Muslim women who wear the hijab are part of society, and this reality should be reflected in our streets, schools, and public institutions.”

However, defenders of the law maintain that it does not target any specific group and is designed to uphold the ideological and religious neutrality of public institutions.

They also argue that the measure protects the secular character of state functions. About Hijab Notably, the hijab is worn by many Muslim women as a symbol of modesty, privacy, and morality. It reportedly signifies a commitment to faith and cultural identity, enabling women to express their beliefs and values with pride.

For many, the hijab serves as a source of empowerment, fostering community and solidarity among those with shared values. It is also regarded as a mark of respect and dignity, embodying significant social and moral principles.

However, in Western discourse, the hijab is often used as a cultural or religious symbol to justify “questionable and inhumane policies” toward Eastern nations, analysts note.

There is allegedly little consideration of the philosophy behind the hijab or how Muslim women feel more protected, valued, and independent when wearing it.