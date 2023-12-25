Hezbollah withdraws Al-Ridwan force from border areas
Shafaq News / Lebanese Hezbollah has commenced the withdrawal of its elite forces, known as the Al-Ridwan Force, from the border areas between Lebanon and Palestine amid fears of a sudden attack by the Israeli army, according to Israeli media reports.
The Israeli army received intelligence indicating that Al-Ridwan forces have partially moved from southern Lebanon to its northern regions, as reported by the Israeli site "Walla." This movement is largely attributed to "the significant number of casualties suffered by the party since October 8th" when the exchange of attacks with Israel across the borders began.
Hezbollah has lost at least 123 of its fighters in strikes by the Israeli army along the Lebanese border since the onset of the attacks. According to the report, Hezbollah has redeployed thousands of its elements from various branches "away from Israeli territories," including members of the Al-Ridwan force.