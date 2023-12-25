Hezbollah withdraws Al-Ridwan force from border areas

Shafaq News / Lebanese Hezbollah has commenced the withdrawal of its elite forces, known as the Al-Ridwan Force, from the border areas between Lebanon and Palestine amid fears of a sudden attack by the Israeli army, according to Israeli media reports.

The Israeli army received intelligence indicating that Al-Ridwan forces have partially moved from southern Lebanon to its northern regions, as reported by the Israeli site "Walla." This movement is largely attributed to "the significant number of casualties suffered by the party since October 8th" when the exchange of attacks with Israel across the borders began.