Hezbollah targets Tiberias and two settlements in rocket strikes

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Lebanon’s Hezbollah announced that it had targeted the Tiberias city and two Israeli settlements with rocket strikes.

In a series of statements, Hezbollah said its fighters launched volleys of Fadi 1 rockets at the Kiryat Ata and Ilaniya settlements, while also hitting the occupied city of Tiberias twice with rocket barrages.

The group emphasized that these attacks were "in support of the resilient Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, in solidarity with their honorable resistance, and defense of Lebanon and its people, responding to Israel’s barbaric assaults on towns, villages, and civilians."

While Israel and Hezbollah have engaged in periodic skirmishes, they have avoided a full-scale conflict since their 2006 war. However, since the outbreak of the conflict between Hamas and Israel on October 7, Israeli officials expressed the intention to invade Lebanon with Hezbollah has increased its attacks on Israel, launching near-daily strikes in solidarity with Gaza.

This week, Israel intensified its attacks on Lebanon killing more than 700 people since Monday.

Reports surfaced within the last 24 hours suggesting that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had given his negotiators the green light to initiate talks aimed at ending the ongoing fighting. However, upon arriving in New York, Netanyahu denied the claims.

In addition, his office released several statements confirming that military operations against Hezbollah would continue.