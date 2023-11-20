Hezbollah targets Israeli military sites on Lebanese-Palestinian border

Shafaq News/ Lebanese Hezbollah announced on Monday the targeting of various Israeli military sites and members with “Burkan Missiles” on the Lebanese border.

In multiple statements released by their “War Media” division, the party disclosed that its fighters aimed four Volcano missiles at the “Branit” barracks, the central command of Division 91, achieving direct hits.

The statements also highlighted that Hezbollah targeted an Israeli infantry gathering in the “Al-Tayhat Triangle” with missiles and artillery shells, causing casualties.

Additionally, they reported targeting an Israeli infantry force near the “Dhayra” site with artillery shells.

Hezbollah emphasized that its fighters used appropriate weapons to target an Israeli infantry unit on the “Karantina Hill” near the “Hadb Yaron” site. Furthermore, they reported targeting the “zibdin” barracks in the occupied Shabaa Farms with “suitable weapons,” resulting in direct hits and casualties.

In solidarity with Palestine, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, Lebanese Hezbollah, and Houthi forces in Yemen—three pro-Iranian groups—have conducted various operations, such as missile launches and drone attacks.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has intensified its attacks on American bases in Iraq and Syria, focusing on Ain al-Assad and Harir bases. The Ansar Allah group in Yemen launched missiles toward occupied territories, with Israel intercepting most of them.

In Lebanon, the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah revolves around “Lebanon’s right to liberate its lands.” Hezbollah’s strikes targeted the Shebaa Farms and Kfarshouba Hills, areas still under Israeli occupation. Approximately 75 Hezbollah members were killed in southern Lebanon confrontations, where they successfully destroyed Israeli watchtowers and military bases, inflicting casualties on Israeli soldiers.

Amidst these developments, Iran’s persistent threats to expand the conflict have created a complex diplomatic landscape. Although the U.S. publicly supports Israel’s right to self-defense, recent diplomatic efforts, including visits by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to Arab countries, indicate a growing attempt to mitigate tensions.

Hezbollah’s Secretary General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, has warned of targeting American fleets if Israeli aggression is not halted, prompting the U.S. to navigate carefully to safeguard its interests in the region.