Hezbollah's drones spark concern in Israel: “deadly threat” without solution

Shafaq News/ Multiple Hezbollah drones have entered Israeli territory undetected by warning systems, contributing to “a sense of despair” among northern residents, Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

Several drones, particularly those used for intelligence purposes, successfully reached Haifa and even further into Israel without triggering detection systems.

According to the newspaper, over 1,200 explosive-laden drones have infiltrated Israeli territory since Hezbollah's recent offensive began.

“Security officials are still struggling to provide a solution to this deadly threat, which often cannot even be detected as it crosses from Lebanon.”

The newspaper affirmed, “Three attack drones flew over the Golan Heights above Katzrin on Wednesday, evading the IDF’s attempts to intercept them.”

“The incident concluded with one interception and two direct hits. One man was moderately wounded and others suffered from anxiety.”

The drones, initially targeted at Israeli military sites, have resulted in the deaths of eight Israeli soldiers and injuries to dozens.

“An analysis of the siren activity in Galilee communities since the outbreak of the war reveals that at least 395 alerts were triggered due to the drone infiltration warnings, requiring hundreds of thousands of residents to seek shelter,” Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

The newspaper added, “A significant portion of these alarms turned out to be false and a result of the difficulty in accurately identifying the threats, often confusing them with birds that sometimes trigger the IDF's sensitive alert systems.”

Hezbollah is one of the most powerful paramilitary forces in the Middle East and has been deeply involved in intense, near-daily cross-border fighting with Israel since October 7, marking the most significant escalation since the 2006 war. This involvement is in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, who have faced Israeli aggression resulting in over 40,139 deaths and more than 94,743 injuries, predominantly affecting children and women.