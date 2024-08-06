Hezbollah's Nasrallah vows strong response to Israeli provocations

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered a speech at a memorial for senior leader Fouad Shukr, who was assassinated by Israel, highlighting the resilience and readiness of Hezbollah and its allies.

During the ceremony, Israeli aircraft flew at low altitude over Beirut, breaking the sound barrier twice.

"The enemy [Israel] might break the sound barrier over Dahieh [Beirut's southern suburb] to provoke and intimidate those at the ceremony, revealing its small-mindedness," Nasrallah said, adding, "If it does, we will respond appropriately."

Mourning the top military commander Fuad Shukr, who was killed in an Israeli attack in Dahye, Nasrallah stated, "The martyrdom of Sayyed Mohsen is a great loss, but it will not shake or deter us," affirming that "he was a strategic thinker with strong planning skills, often preparing drafts of war plans and necessary amendments."

"Sayyed Mohsen played a key role in the 2000 victory [when the Israeli army withdrew from territory in Southern Lebanon] and led the main operations room during the 2006 July war, remaining throughout with his fellow leaders."

Regarding the Israeli war on Gaza, Nasrallah noted that "Netanyahu opposes any ceasefire and aims to assert control over Gaza, rejecting the notion of a Palestinian state, even in Gaza."

"Broad consensus within the enemy entity rejects the establishment of a Palestinian state, regardless of its nature, marking a significant development for those still betting on negotiations to resolve the Palestinian issue," he confirmed.

In this context, the Secretary-General said, "Our goal is to prevent Israel from winning and eliminating the Palestinian resistance and cause," calling for "increased patience and steadfastness from Gaza and the West Bank resistance" and urging "support fronts in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq to continue their efforts as they have in recent months."

As for the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas leader, in Tehran on Wednesday, Nasrallah affirmed that "Hezbollah, Iran, and Yemen will respond while the enemy waits and anticipates."

He further affirmed that "every action is a response, with determination, decision, and capability in place," clarifying, "The Israeli wait is part of the punishment and response, with all areas from south to north on high alert."

Furthermore, he pointed out that "Israeli factories in the north can be destroyed within an hour."

"Haifa residents must be prepared for any scenario."