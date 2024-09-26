Hezbollah launches volleys of rockets at Israeli military-industrial complexes

Shafaq News / On Thursday, Lebanese Hezbollah announced a new rocket strike, claiming it hit Israeli targets.

In a statement, the party said, "In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza, in solidarity with their valiant and honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched volleys of rockets on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at the military-industrial complexes of Rafael company in the Zevulun area north of Haifa."

In addition, the Lebanese party announced the targeting of the Kiryat Motzkin settlement with barrages of rockets.

The risk of a full-scale war escalated on Monday after Israel intensified its airstrikes on Lebanon, including the capital, Beirut, resulting in hundreds of casualties and thousands of injuries in Lebanon, including women and children, marking the bloodiest day in Lebanon since the start of the Gaza war in 2023.

Israel claims that it aims to push Hezbollah away from the border and weaken its military capabilities so that approximately tens of thousands of people who were forced to evacuate their homes in northern Israel can return.

Sources familiar with Hezbollah indicate that the group has accelerated its war preparations in recent months, expanding its tunnel network in southern Lebanon and repositioning fighters and weapons.