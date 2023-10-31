Hezbollah issues statement on recent operations against Israel

Shafaq News / Hezbollah, the Lebanese party, counted its results on Tuesday from its operations against Israel since the start of the clashes between them on the Lebanese-Israeli border.

Hezbollah said in a brief statement, "our operations along the southern borders resulted in the killing and injury of 120 Israeli soldiers, the destruction of 9 tanks, and the downing of a drone."

The party also mentioned "carrying out 105 attacks since October 8 targeting intelligence, communication systems, jamming systems, and 33 radars."