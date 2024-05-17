A growing shadow: can Iraq stem the tide of rising suicides?

Shafaq News/ Behind the statistics of Iraq's rising suicide rates lie countless tragedies. From individuals struggling with economic hardship to those suffering in the aftermath of war, the factors driving this crisis are complex and demand a multifaceted response.

Rising Suicide Trends in Iraq

In August 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among individuals aged 15 to 29.

The organization estimated that over 700,000 people die by suicide annually, with many more attempting suicide.

Regarding Iraq, the WHO highlighted that one in four Iraqis suffers from psychological vulnerability, a significant concern in a country with only three psychiatrists per million people, compared to 209 per million in France.

Additionally, Iraq allocates less than two percent of its health budget to mental health. The WHO emphasized that every dollar invested in treating common mental disorders, such as depression and anxiety, yields a return of five dollars in improved health and productivity.

On February 2023, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior, for the first time, released statistics on suicide cases spanning the past nine years. The data revealed a continuous rise in suicide rates.

Former Ministry of Interior spokesman, Major General Khaled Al-Muhanna, detailed the annual figures to Shafaq News Agency, noting that in 2015 there were 376 cases; in 2016, there were 343 cases; in 2017, there were 449 cases; in 2018 there were 519 cases, in 2019 there were 588 cases, in 2020 there were 644 cases, in 2021 there were 863 cases, and in 2022 there were 1,073 cases.

In the first six months of 2023, Iraq recorded over 700 suicide attempts, including 400 by girls, as per statistics released in October 2023.

In response to the alarming increase in suicide rates—over 175% in recent years—the Iraqi government approved the National Strategy for Suicide Prevention for 2023-2030. However, details of the strategy have not been disclosed, but it emphasized enhancing access to healthcare, increasing advocacy on mental health, and tackling the related stigma.

Notably, there are not enough organizations in Iraq to measure, evaluate, or intervene with suicides.

Despite the rise in numbers, Iraq's global suicide rate remains relatively low.

A study published in 2023 by Maha Younis and Riyadh Lafta estimated that the suicide rate in Iraq is 1.7/100000 population (mostly among youth), which is still lower than in Western countries. However, "underreporting is the reason actual numbers are not known, and many who attempt suicide do not report it and so hide their intent to die."

Despite all these data, little is known about suicide in Iraq due to stigma and poor surveillance systems.

2024 Insights

According to a security source in the Ministry of Interior, who requested anonymity, security agencies have recorded 285 suicides among males and females across Iraq, excluding the Kurdistan Region, from the beginning of 2024 up until May 11, 2024. This count includes security personnel and government employees.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the reasons for suicide this year have varied, including family or financial problems, school failure in two cases, and a romantic relationship in one case. He also highlighted that Baghdad had the highest suicide rates.

Notable incidents included a tragic event in Basra governorate where an individual killed his family members and then himself using a Kalashnikov rifle.

In another case in the Yusufiya area of Baghdad, a son-in-law killed his wife's family and, after being surrounded by security forces, committed suicide by shooting himself.

A study in 2023 by Maha Younis and Ann John titled "Insight of suicide in Iraq: a coroner's report" showed that the reason for taking life was unknown for half of the sample in Iraq. "Depression was relatively common, while other mental disorders were of low rate or unrecognized. Family conflicts and environmental stressors were considered as motives."

Common Suicide Methods in Iraq

Younis and John found that the most common methods used to commit suicide were self-burning, gunshot, hanging, and jumping from heights.

"Self-burning, hanging, and gunshot were the most common methods of suicide, similar to the (INSS) with jumping from heights significantly higher…self-burning was more prevalent in women due to the cultural roots superadded by the availability of household Kerosine. Unexpectedly, females shot themselves 5% of the time, which had never been reported in Iraq before, suggesting that firearms were inside the deceased's houses and readily accessible. Additionally, hanging used by 7% of women was higher than anticipated based on previous studies indicating that females use more lethal methods."

Suicide Causes in Iraq

According to a study by Nicholas Procter titled "Mental health promotion and suicide prevention in Iraq after regime change," there is "strong evidence that the experience of trauma and loss may have profound and ongoing effects on many people following the war."

"Studies have shown that refugees and survivors of torture and trauma face specific and complex stressors and are at very high risk of developing syndromes such as post-traumatic stress disorder, and the secondary morbidity which may occur with it, including major depression, substance use disorders, and a range of social dysfunctions."

Security officials attribute the causes of suicides to economic conditions, unemployment, domestic violence, cyber extortion, drug addiction, and family disintegration, in addition to poverty.

Meanwhile, psychologist Dr. Batoul Issa emphasized the mental health aspect, noting that psychiatric references indicate that 90% of individuals who commit suicide suffer from mental illnesses.

She explained that "70% of those who commit suicide suffer from depression, 15% are in a state of addiction (under the influence of drugs), and 5% have other psychotic disorders."

Younis and John's study found a "significant association between suicide and high educational level. In most cases, however, the effect of education on suicide psychopathology could not be fully explored due to missing data, so this may be an artifact. There is a scarcity of access to education for the Iraqi population. Unexpectedly, there was a significant association between suicide and adequate income, which may be attributed to job-related problems."

How To Act

Experts advocated several key measures to mitigate this growing crisis.

One essential measure is enhancing the early detection of suicide risks in emergency departments, which can be achieved by providing psychiatric training to interns and medical staff in these settings.

By equipping healthcare providers with the skills to recognize and respond to signs of suicidal ideation, it becomes possible to intervene more effectively and provide timely support to those in crisis. Experts told Shafaq News.

Implementing such policies would require coordinated efforts from government authorities and policymakers to ensure stricter enforcement and oversight.

Education campaigns about mental health are also necessary in combating suicide. Raising awareness and educating the public about mental health issues, signs of distress, and available resources can help reduce stigma and encourage individuals to seek help. These campaigns should target various demographics, including young people, families, and communities, to foster a more supportive environment for those struggling with mental health challenges.