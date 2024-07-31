Hezbollah issues preliminary statement on attack in Beirut's southern suburb

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Lebanon's Hezbollah released a preliminary statement regarding the attack by Israeli forces on a residential building in Beirut's southern suburb.

"As has been known, the Zionist enemy attacked a residential structure in Beirut's southern suburb on Tuesday, leading to martyrdom or injury of a number of citizens and damage…the targeted building housed senior jihadi commander Fuad Shokor, also known as Hajj Mohsen, at the time of the strike." The statement said.

The statement noted that the search and rese operations are ongoing. "We are still awaiting the results of these efforts to determine the fate of the senior and beloved commander, as well as other citizens affected by the attack."

Earlier, Israel claimed to have killed the Hezbollah commander, but sources within the Lebanese armed group quoted by several media outlets assert that he survived.