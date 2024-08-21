Hezbollah hits Golan with rockets; residents advised to stay in "fortified areas"

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Lebanese Hezbollah bombed the occupied Golan region, causing casualties, while the Israeli army struck Hezbollah weapons storage facilities in the Beqaa region in eastern Lebanon the previous night.

Israeli media reported, "Over 60 rockets were fired from Lebanon into the Katzrin area, with direct hits observed in Katzrin and the Golan."

Moreover, it confirmed "five direct hits on buildings in Katzrin from missiles launched from Lebanon," according to Media outlets affiliated with Hezbollah.

"Residents in Katzrin were advised to stay in fortified areas while fire crews work to extinguish fires and search for injured individuals in affected zones," it added.

In turn, the Israeli army announced on Wednesday that "its fighter aircraft bombed several Hezbollah weapons storage facilities in the Beqaa region, north of Lebanon overnight, with secondary explosions following the raids," suggesting large quantities of weapons in the targeted sites.

"Raids targeted a complex used by Hezbollah's air defense system that threatens Israeli Air Force aircraft."

Additionally, "Israeli strikes hit Aita al-Shaab, Ramyah, and Taloussa in southern Lebanon and also targeted a Hezbollah member in Wadi Hamul," the Israeli army confirmed.

On Tuesday evening, the Lebanese Ministry of Health reported "five martyrs from Israeli raids on southern and eastern Lebanon," while Hezbollah announced "intensive missile and drone attacks" on Israeli army positions.

The Ministry also confirmed that "renewed Israeli aggression on the Beqaa Valley resulted in the martyrdom of one individual and injuries to 19 others."

"Among the wounded were five children under the age of eight."

Moreover, the Ministry stated, "Two Israeli raids on Al-Dhahira, southern Lebanon, resulted in four martyrs and two injuries," without specifying if the casualties were civilians or fighters, while Hezbollah mourned four of its "martyrs who fell while fulfilling their duty of resistance on the path to al-Quds" on Tuesday.

Hezbollah is one of the most powerful paramilitary forces in the Middle East that has been deeply involved in intense, near-daily cross-border fighting with Israel since October 7, marking the most significant escalation since the 2006 war.

The Lebanese party mourns all its members killed by Israel under the slogan: "on the path to al-Quds " since October 2023, in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza who have been subjected to Israeli aggression, where Israel's actions have resulted in the deaths of over 40,139 Palestinians and injured over 94,743, predominantly children, and women.