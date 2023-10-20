Hamas releases American detainee and daughter for humanitarian reasons

Shafaq News/ The military wing of Hamas, the Ezz-din Al-Qassam Brigades, announced on Friday the release of an American detainee and her daughter for humanitarian reasons. Hamas spokesman Abu Ubaida confirmed the move.
"In response to Qatari efforts, we released two American detainees (a mother and her daughter) for humanitarian reasons and to prove to the American people and the world that the claims of Biden and his fascist administration are false allegations that have no basis in truth," stated Abu Ubaida in a brief statement.
The release, facilitated by Qatari mediators, comes amid escalating regional tensions, with ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip.
Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the United States, has been involved in previous conflicts with Israel. Still, the October 7 attack was the deadliest on both sides. Hamas launched the "Al-Aqsa Flood Operation," storming the settlements around Gaza and taking about 200 persons of Israelis and foreigners as hostages.
Israel responded by sieging Gaza and killing thousands of Palestinians, mostly children and civilians.