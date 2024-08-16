Hamas rejects new Israeli conditions in Gaza ceasefire talks

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Egyptian, Qatari, and US mediators have been working to finalize a framework for the ceasefire, initially outlined by US President Joe Biden in May and reportedly proposed by Israel. However, months of negotiations have yet to resolve the specifics of a truce and the exchange of hostages.

The mediators described the recent two days of talks in Doha as "serious and constructive" in a joint statement, adding that the United States presented a "bridging proposal" to secure a rapid agreement in a new round of discussions set for Cairo next week.

US President Joe Biden stated that efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas were "closer than we have ever been," as international pressure intensified after more than ten months of conflict.

Despite these efforts, Hamas swiftly rejected what it described as "new conditions" from Israel in the latest plan. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged the mediators to "pressure" Hamas into accepting the principles laid out on May 27, referring to Biden's framework.

An informed source told AFP that the contentious conditions include the presence of Israeli troops inside Gaza near the border with Egypt, Israel's veto power over Palestinian prisoners to be exchanged, and the potential deportation of some prisoners instead of returning them to Gaza.

Qatar's lead mediator, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, briefed Iran's acting foreign minister, Ali Bagheri, on the ongoing talks. Qatar's foreign ministry stated that both officials emphasized the need for calm and de-escalation in the region.

Diplomatic pressure on Israel to agree to a truce has increased in recent weeks, with Hamas officials, analysts, and Israeli protesters accusing Netanyahu of prolonging the conflict.

Since October 7, the Israeli aggression has resulted in the deaths of 40,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.