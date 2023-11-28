Hamas official invites Elon Musk to witness Gaza destruction

Shafaq News/ Hamas official Osama Hamdan extended an invitation to American billionaire Elon Musk to visit the Gaza Strip and see the extensive destruction caused by Israeli bombings.

In a press conference held in Beirut on Tuesday, Hamdan urged Musk to assess the situation objectively and credibly.

This invitation follows Musk's visit to Israel on Monday, where he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog. During the meeting, Musk expressed agreement with Netanyahu on the necessity of eliminating the Hamas movement, emphasizing Israel's efforts to avoid civilian casualties compared to Hamas.

It's worth noting that Israeli authorities accused Musk of anti-Semitism after he agreed with a user's statement on the "X" platform, alleging that the Jewish community spreads hatred against white people.

Musk later described the accusation as false and faced consequences as major companies suspended their advertisements on the "X" platform.