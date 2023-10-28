Hamas military wing accuses Israel of delaying prisoner talks

Shafaq News/ The military wing of Hamas, the Ezz-din Al-Qassam Brigades, announced on Saturday that contacts were made regarding prisoners but accused Israel of stalling the negotiations.

In a video statement, Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for Al-Qassam Brigades, addressed Arab leaders, stating, "We are not asking you to move your armies and tanks or defend your sanctities. We have taken it upon ourselves to sweep away this occupation with what we have in our hands."

Ubaida also mentioned an opportunity for an agreement on the prisoner issue but accused the Israeli side of procrastination. He emphasized Hamas's readiness for a swift resolution or a phased approach to the prisoner file.

Tensions have escalated between Israel and Hamas recently, with both sides engaged in military actions, resulting in casualties and heightened rhetoric.