Hamas hands Israel a list of 25 prisoners

Shafaq News/ A Hamas official announced on Monday that the group had provided mediators with a list of 25 prisoners alive out of 33 who are set to be released in the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The official told Reuters that Israel had received the list from the mediators.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s media office, later, commented on the recent developments regarding the release of Israeli hostages, particularly the case of Arbel Yehud.

Netanyahu's office stated, "Following strong and decisive negotiations led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Hamas backed down and agreed to implement an additional phase of hostage releases, which will take place this Thursday."

The statement added that as part of this phase, Israeli Arbel Yehud, soldier Ajam Berger, and another prisoner would be released, and that three more hostages would be freed on Saturday in accordance with the agreement.

Earlier, Hamas confirmed that it had handed over to mediators a list of 33 hostages who would be freed during the remainder of the first phase of the Gaza truce agreement.

Earlier, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari announced that Israel would allow displaced people in Gaza to return to the northern part of the strip starting Monday morning, following an understanding in which Hamas is set to release prisoner Arbel Yehud and two others before Friday.