Hamas demands release of Marwan Al-Barghouthi as part of prisoner swap with Israel

Hamas demands release of Marwan Al-Barghouthi as part of prisoner swap with Israel
2024-08-09T11:27:06+00:00

Shafaq News/ Hamas has insisted on the release of prominent Fatah leader Marwan al-Barghouthi and other Palestinian faction leaders as a condition for any prisoner swap deal with Israel.

Sky News Arabia reported, citing sources, that Hamas's demand has received backing and support from mediators and the US, which advocates for a renewed Palestinian Authority, as al-Barghouthi is seen as a key national figure with broad popular support in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The sources added that Hamas's demand for al-Barghouthi's release stems from the group's belief that it cannot return to power in Gaza and views al-Barghouthi as the closest and most secure figure to serve as a governing authority in Gaza.

Marwan al-Barghouti, seen by Israelis as an arch-terrorist, is serving five life terms for his role in deadly attacks during the second Palestinian uprising.

So far, al-Barghouthi has spent over two decades in Israeli prisons and is considered a pivotal figure in Palestinian politics.

His release is expected to pave the way for his potential election to the presidency of the Palestinian Authority.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon