Hamas demands release of Marwan Al-Barghouthi as part of prisoner swap with Israel

Shafaq News/ Hamas has insisted on the release of prominent Fatah leader Marwan al-Barghouthi and other Palestinian faction leaders as a condition for any prisoner swap deal with Israel.

Sky News Arabia reported, citing sources, that Hamas's demand has received backing and support from mediators and the US, which advocates for a renewed Palestinian Authority, as al-Barghouthi is seen as a key national figure with broad popular support in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The sources added that Hamas's demand for al-Barghouthi's release stems from the group's belief that it cannot return to power in Gaza and views al-Barghouthi as the closest and most secure figure to serve as a governing authority in Gaza.

Marwan al-Barghouti, seen by Israelis as an arch-terrorist, is serving five life terms for his role in deadly attacks during the second Palestinian uprising.

So far, al-Barghouthi has spent over two decades in Israeli prisons and is considered a pivotal figure in Palestinian politics.

His release is expected to pave the way for his potential election to the presidency of the Palestinian Authority.