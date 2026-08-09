Hamas demands clear timetable for Gaza agreement

Shafaq News- Gaza

Palestinian group Hamas on Sunday reaffirmed its commitment to the US-backed Gaza ceasefire, urging the Board of Peace to carry out its 15 agreed provisions and set a clear timetable for their execution.

In a statement, the group maintained that the immediate priority should be the full implementation of the agreement, including the completion of an Israeli withdrawal, the opening of border crossings, the delivery of aid and shelter supplies, the start of reconstruction, and the launch of a national committee tasked with administering the second phase of the proposal.

Hamas reiterated its willingness to engage positively and responsibly with any effort that will “end the suffering of our people and protect their national rights and interests.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday ruled out withdrawing troops from Gaza until Hamas fully disarms and dismantles its military infrastructure. Israeli far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir also rejected the proposal, calling for Israel to continue its military campaign in the enclave. He contended that halting targeted killings would allow Hamas to regroup, warning that “Israel must win.”

Read more: Hamas agrees Gaza arms framework linked to Israeli withdrawal