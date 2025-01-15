Hamas calls Gaza ceasefire a result of Palestinian "heroic steadfastness"

Shafaq News/ Hamas, on Wednesday, described the Gaza ceasefire agreement as a result of the "heroic steadfastness" of the Palestinian people over more than 15 months of conflict.

In its first statement following the deal, the group declared the ceasefire an achievement for "our people, our resistance, our nation, and the free people of the world."

Hamas hailed the agreement as a "turning point" in its struggle with Israel, moving closer to realizing its goals of liberation and return for the Palestinian people.

The movement emphasized that the ceasefire stems from its responsibility to the "patient and steadfast people of Gaza in ending the Zionist aggression, halting the bloodshed, massacres, and genocide they have endured”.

The statement also expressed “gratitude to all those who stood in solidarity with Gaza, including both official and popular positions in the Arab, Islamic, and international communities”.

It specifically thanked the mediators, particularly Qatar and Egypt, for their significant efforts in securing the deal.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani declared on Wednesday that an agreement had been reached on a prisoner swap and ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Al-Thani confirmed that Qatar, Egypt, and the United States would work to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, adding that "we are working with Hamas and Israel on steps to implement the ceasefire."

The agreement will begin on Sunday, with the exact time of implementation to be determined later. The first phase, lasting 42 days, will include a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces to the Gaza border, the exchange of prisoners and hostages through a specified mechanism, the return of displaced people to their homes, and the facilitation of medical treatment for the sick and wounded.