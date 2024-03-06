Haley officially withdraws from US presidential election

Shafaq News / Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley officially announced her withdrawal from the presidential elections on Wednesday, shortly after suffering a significant defeat in the preliminary elections against former US President Donald Trump.

Haley stated in a speech delivered in Charleston, the capital of South Carolina, where she served as governor, "Trump will likely be the Republican Party's nominee, and I congratulate him on that and wish him success."

Fifteen US states and one territory held preliminary elections as part of "Super Tuesday", considered a crucial milestone in the race for the 2024 general elections. Trump won in 14 of these states.

Texas and California were major victories for Donald Trump over Haley, whose only win was in Vermont.

Trump's victories yesterday included liberal states like Virginia as well as conservative ones like Southern states.

Haley, who served as her country's ambassador to the United Nations during Trump's tenure, failed to pose a major obstacle to Trump's path to nomination since she finished third in the first preliminary elections in Iowa last January.