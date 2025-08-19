HRW: US forces injured protesters in Los Angeles

Shafaq News – Washington

Human Rights Watch (HRW) accused US law enforcement of using excessive force to suppress demonstrations in Los Angeles, where thousands protested immigration raids carried out under President Donald Trump’s orders earlier this summer.

The protests erupted after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) intensified raids on workplaces across Los Angeles, detaining those suspected of being undocumented for deportation.

According to the HRW, officers fired chemical agents and projectiles directly at protesters, journalists, and observers, causing serious injuries including broken bones, concussions, and even an amputated finger.

HRW pointed out that it had documented the events through on-the-ground observation, interviews with nearly 40 affected individuals, and analysis of lawsuits, press reports, and media footage.

