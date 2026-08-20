Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Tehran

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi on Thursday posted a photograph featuring the Arabic designation “Arabian Gulf,” after his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf shared an image bearing the Persian name.

During his visit to Baghdad on Wednesday, Ghalibaf posted a photograph on X with a regional map behind him bearing the Persian-language label “Persian Gulf.” Al-Halbousi followed with his own image in front of a map bearing the Arabic term “Arabian Gulf.”

The Gulf, a 241,000-square-kilometer (93,000-square-mile) waterway between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula, has long been the subject of a naming dispute: Tehran officially uses “Persian Gulf,” while Iraq and other Arab countries commonly use “Arabian Gulf.”