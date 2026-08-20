Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Iraqi security forces detained the director of Garma Bani Saeed Municipality and the head of its property department in southern Dhi Qar province on Thursday, a security source told Shafaq News.

Suspects already in custody implicated the two officials, prompting arrest warrants under Article 341 of Iraq’s Penal Code, which covers serious harm to public funds or interests caused by gross negligence, abuse of authority, or serious breaches of official duties.

More than 23 Dhi Qar officials and employees have been detained since June 28, mostly in the Nasiriyah Municipality, where authorities are investigating alleged irregularities involving about 40,000 residential plots and suspected financial losses involving investment and health contracts.

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