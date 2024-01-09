Global Surge in Civilian in 2023: Gaza and Israel in Focus

Shafaq News/ Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) has released its Explosive Violence Monitor Report for 2023, revealing a disturbing 122% increase in global civilian fatalities compared to the previous year.

According to the report, Gaza witnessed an unprecedented surge in explosive weapon incidents, with a staggering 3,072% increase from 29 incidents in 2022 to 920 in 2023. This surge contributed substantially to the global rise, with Gaza alone experiencing 37% of all civilian casualties recorded worldwide.

Operation Swords of Iron, conducted by Israel in Gaza, played a pivotal role, resulting in 873 incidents and 12,551 civilian casualties, including 9,034 fatalities.

AOAV said that air-launched attacks in Gaza saw a remarkable 226% increase, causing a 322% rise in civilian casualties and a 416% increase in fatalities.

Ground-launched attacks surged by 56%, contributing to a 7% increase in civilian casualties. Israel emerged as the most injurious state actor globally, with 1,026 incidents and 12,966 civilian casualties, including 9,156 fatalities.