Germany's Scholz to visit Tel Aviv soon
2023-10-16T13:05:07+00:00
Shafaq News/ German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Israel on Tuesday, German media said, as Israeli bombardment continue to harvest dozems of lives daily in Gazza.
Scholz is scheduled to depart for Tel Aviv following his meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah in Berlin on Tuesday, dpa reported, and would then travel onwards to Egypt.
A government spokesperson declined to comment on the reported travel plans.
The German government has rallied around Israel since at least 1,300 people were killed and dozens taken hostage in a mass infiltration by Hamas militants into Israeli territories near Gaza on Oct. 7.
Israel has responded with its heaviest ever bombardment of the Gaza Strip, which Palestinian authorities say have killed at least 2,750 people, in preparation for an expected ground invasion.
Israel's relentless air strikes have complicated diplomatic efforts to allow foreign passport holders to leave the besieged, densely populated enclave.
Last week, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock held talks in Tel Aviv and Cairo on how to defuse the crisis.
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also visited Israel last week, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Tel Aviv again on Monday as part of an extended Middle East trip.