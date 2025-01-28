Denmark's FM: Trump will not get Greenland

Shafaq News/ German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized that "Borders should not be changed by force", during a meeting in Berlin on Tuesday, with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

At a joint press conference, the two officials did not directly address Trump or Greenland. However, after discussing the war in Ukraine, Scholz stated, "Borders should not be moved by force," adding in English, "To those concerned," seemingly referencing Trump's repeated attempts to acquire Greenland.

Scholz also highlighted the strong ties between Denmark and Germany, calling the two nations "close friends" with a "very similar vision of the world."

On the other hand, Frederiksen emphasized Europe's focus on cooperation, saying, "Our continent is based on the idea that cooperation, not confrontation, leads to peace, progress, and prosperity."

Similarly, in response to Trump's repeated proposals to annex Greenland, Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen firmly rejected the idea, stating, "Trump will not get Greenland. Greenland is Greenland, and its people are protected under international law. So, we’ve said repeatedly that Greenland will decide its own fate."

Trump reiterated his stance on Saturday, claiming the US "will get" Greenland, calling it an "absolute necessity" for "national security and freedom around the world."

Greenland’s strategic location and abundant natural resources, including minerals and oil, are seen as valuable, though their extraction remains difficult. Despite this, Greenland’s government has consistently maintained that the island is not for sale and its future lies with its people.